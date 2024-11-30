China to intensify crackdown on money laundering crimes

Xinhua) 11:34, November 30, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top procuratorate on Friday made arrangements to intensify the crackdown on money laundering crimes.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) called for accurately grasping and applying the newly revised Anti-Money Laundering Law, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

More efforts should be made to deepen the three-year anti-money laundering campaign and punish relevant criminals in accordance with the law, the SPP said.

The SPP urged efforts to improve the capability to combat money laundering crimes which involve new technologies, products or new industries.

The SPP also emphasized the importance of ensuring data security and protecting personal information when handling money laundering cases.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Liu Ning)