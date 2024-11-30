Three arrested for cold chain vehicle suffocation accident in central China

Xinhua) 11:25, November 30, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, Nov. 29 (Xinhua) -- An accident in which eight workers suffocated inside a cold chain vehicle has led to the arrest of three people, including the driver of the vehicle, in central China's Henan Province, an investigation report said on Friday.

The accident took place in Pingdingshan City, Henan, on June 15. The workers, who were traveling in the insulated compartment of the refrigerated truck, died due to the sublimation of dry ice in the meat packages into carbon dioxide, said the report released by the city's emergency management bureau.

The driver was arrested for illegally and improperly using the refrigerated truck to carry passengers, and for carrying passengers together with cargo during transportation, the report said.

