Test site for intelligent connected vehicles put into operation in E China’s Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 17:05, July 19, 2024

An intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) speeds along a 2,100-meter-long, 24-meter-wide multi-lane performance road. Ahead, other vehicles navigate normally, while an electric bicycle merges from the side. Suddenly, a simulated child on a skateboard crosses the road, prompting the vehicle to brake and yield immediately.

Photo shows the Yangtze River Delta (Yancheng) Intelligent Connected Vehicle Test Site in Dafeng district, Yancheng city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Wang Yan)

The described scene is taking place at the Yangtze River Delta (Yancheng) Intelligent Connected Vehicle Test Site, which was put into operation recently in Dafeng district, Yancheng city, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The test site, built with an investment of 1.5 billion yuan ($206.4 million) from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd., covers an area of approximately 4,000 mu (266.67 hectares). It features eight test roads for ICVs, 32,000 square meters of laboratories, and a comprehensive energy center.

It is designed to meet all scenario requirements for testing ICV and autonomous driving capabilities. It can also meet the testing requirements of heavy commercial vehicles, flying cars and low-altitude aircraft.

A landing test of a flying car is held at the Yangtze River Delta (Yancheng) Intelligent Connected Vehicle Test Site in Dafeng district, Yancheng city, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Liu Pan)

The test site also includes a tunnel spanning 840 meters in length and reaches depths of 13 meters underground. The tunnel enables the testing of perception, computing, decision-making, and execution functions of ICVs when there is no GPS positioning signal and network signals are shielded.

In recent years, Yancheng has been leveraging new energy and intelligent connectivity as pivotal strategies for upgrading its automotive industry, fostering new momentum for industrial growth. The operation of the Yangtze River Delta (Yancheng) Intelligent Connected Vehicle Test Site will help promote the coordinated development of the new energy vehicle industry, contributing to the strength of China’s automotive industry.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)