Chinese electric tricycles win consumers overseas

People's Daily Online) 13:08, September 06, 2024

Chinese electric tricycles, known as "sanbengzi" in China, are gaining popularity both domestically and abroad due to their ease of operation, durability and low cost.

Photo shows electric tricycles produced in Yanshi district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Han Zhangyun)

Yanshi district in Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province, is a leading hub for electric tricycle production in China. The district boasts over 15 electric tricycle manufacturers and more than 200 spare part producers, creating a robust industrial and supply chain.

Photo shows a view of Yanshi district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Fan Xiaoheng)

Assembly of an electric tricycle in Yanshi takes just 15 minutes.

"Gathering electric tricycle spare parts in Yanshi is a breeze. In case of a mold failure during production, the machine can be swiftly repaired and go back into operation within 30 minutes, ensuring no production delays," said Gui Zhibin, director of the general office of Luoyang Beiyi Three-wheeled Motorcycle Co., Ltd.

This efficiency keeps production costs low, making Yanshi's electric tricycles competitive in the market, according to Gui.

A worker assembles an electric tricycle at a factory in Yanshi district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Han Zhangyun)

The electric tricycle industry in Yanshi district employs 12,000 local workers. In 2021, China's Ministry of Commerce recognized Yanshi as a national foreign trade transformation and upgrading base for the motorcycle and parts industry.

In 2023, Yanshi sold nearly 400,000 electric tricycles and over 20 million spare parts, generating about 4.5 billion yuan ($634 million) in revenue.

Workers pack electric tricycles for export at a factory in Yanshi district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Han Zhangyun)

Yanshi's spare parts supply local businesses and are distributed to provinces such as Hebei, Shandong, Jiangsu and Guangdong, as well as Chongqing Municipality.

The district's electric tricycles are exported to Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Western Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Photo shows electric tricycles produced in Yanshi district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Han Zhangyun)

Li Pengfei, deputy general manager of Luoyang Zhufeng Huawin Motor Tricycle Co., said the company shipped over 13,000 vehicles in the first half of the year. The firm, western Henan's leading exporter of electric tricycles, has seen significant growth in Central Asia. The company's annual electric tricycle exports exceed $10 million.

In 2023, Yanshi exported 58,000 electric tricycles and 543,500 parts, totaling 650 million yuan in export value.

Photo shows electric tricycles designed for firefighting purposes. (Photo courtesy of Zhang Xiaoguang)

Photo shows electric tricycles produced in Yanshi district, Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Han Zhangyun)

