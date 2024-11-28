Village cafes boost rural development in China's Hainan

Tourists enjoy themselves at a village cafe in Ding'an county, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

The rapid growth of rural tourism in south China's Hainan Province has led to the emergence of village cafes, attracting urban residents in search of unique getaways while also promoting rural development.

Ding'an county serves as a vivid example of this trend, featuring 15 distinctive coffee shops scattered throughout the region.

This transformation began in 2021 when Dashan village in Longmen town ingeniously converted an unused water tower into Hainan's first "water tower cafe", merging coffee culture with rural tranquility.

"We wanted to use the vacant lot below the water tower to create a rural tourism project that would revitalize our village and increase villagers' incomes," said Ni Zhijian, the Party chief of the village, noting that they embraced a suggestion from a local resident to establish the coffee shop.

Photo shows a pavilion near a water tower cafe in Hemei village, Longmen town, Ding'an county, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

Since its opening, the cafe has become a popular weekend destination for city dwellers looking to unwind.

The 15 village cafes in Ding'an boast unique features. Some offer farm-to-cup experiences, allowing visitors to participate in activities ranging from coffee bean picking to brewing. Others blend coffee with local culture, incorporating elements such as calligraphy, painting, and music to create an authentic rustic atmosphere.

The thriving development of rural cafes has increased the two-way flow of young talents between urban and rural areas, breathing new life into rural communities.

Huang Honghan, an entrepreneur born after 1990, relocated to Ding'an county from Wenchang city in Hainan to open a lakeside cafe. His coffee shop has become a local landmark, attracting tourists while creating job opportunities for nearby villagers.

Photo shows Nanli Lake in Ding'an county, south China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Fu Wuping)

To further promote the development of village cafes, Ding'an has established a labor service initiative and begun providing skills training for villagers since early 2023. For many locals, including Zhou Haiyun, manager of Huang's cafe, this initiative means stable employment close to home and the ability to balance work and family life. Previously, Zhou worked in the provincial capital, Haikou.

Currently, Ding'an has approximately 300 mu (20 hectares) of coffee plantations, with 200 mu in Longmen town and 100 mu in Xinzhu town. The village cafes have created jobs for over 50 local villagers.

Ding'an has successfully integrated the coffee industry with rural tourism, homestays, culture, and other related fields, creating new opportunities for local experiences and generating significant social benefits.

One notable example is the water tower cafe in Hemei village, Longmen town, which is emerging as a community hub where villagers can gather, enjoy a cup of coffee, discuss local issues, and resolve conflicts, thereby strengthening community bonds.

