Silent Cafe: Connecting the sound and silent worlds with love

(People's Daily App) 15:37, November 03, 2023

Nestled in Beijing's Changping District, this extraordinary cafe exclusively staffs individuals who are hearing impaired. Let's look at their daily work routine and embrace the inclusive environment they've created! (Produced by Wang Ruofan, Zhang Yiyun and Li Guangao)

