Cat cafe gains popularity in Beijing

Xinhua) 10:41, June 22, 2023

Customers interact with cats at Gudaomaone cat cafe in Xiaojuer Hutong of the Nanluoguxiang neighborhood in Beijing, capital of China, June 10, 2023.

In recent years, cat cafes have experienced a surge in popularity across major Chinese cities, attracting a growing number of cat lovers. One of these establishments, Gudaomaone (Frolics with Cats), is owned and operated by a woman nicknamed Yu Xiaomao (Kitten Yu) in Xiaojuer Hutong of Beijing's Nanluoguxiang neighborhood. Visitors to this cafe can indulge in coffee, sugary snacks, and, most importantly, the delightful and furry company of cats.

Within the cafe's walls live 37 cats, each with their unique appearance and personality. Among them, Zhaocai (Fortune), a short-haired American tabby, stands out as the only one wearing a collar because of an early accident. In 2017, Zhaocai was taken away by a stranger outside the cafe, prompting Yu Xiaomao to exhaust all available resources, both online and offline, to ensure the cat's safe return. This incident occurred during the early stages of Gudaomaone when the cafe had few customers. Surprisingly, the cat's retrieval event significantly boosted the cafe's popularity.

Initially, Yu Xiaomao embarked on her entrepreneurial journey with a nail salon where she kept a few cats to entertain herself. However, she soon discovered that many customers frequented her salon specifically to interact with these adorable feline companions. This realization prompted her to turn her hobby into a full-fledged career by opening a cat cafe.

With a steadfast commitment to providing a nurturing home for her feline "family members," Yu Xiaomao plans to continue running the cafe and catering to the needs of fellow cat enthusiasts like herself. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

