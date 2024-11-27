Home>>
China's industrial profits down 4.3 pct in first 10 months
(Xinhua) 14:08, November 27, 2024
Robots work at a welding workshop of Voyah, a Chinese electric auto brand, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, April 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
BEIJING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The combined profit of major industrial enterprises went down 4.3 percent year on year in the January-October period, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
