China to promote fully digitalized electronic invoices nationwide

Xinhua) 08:07, November 25, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- The State Taxation Administration (STA) announced on Sunday that China will promote the use of fully digitalized electronic invoices nationwide starting Dec. 1.

The fully digitalized electronic invoice is a new type of electronic invoice that has the same legal validity as traditional paper invoices.

Digitalizing all elements of invoice information, the new form of electronic invoice offers simplified issuance procedures and more convenient use.

Earlier this month, the STA announced the promotion of the fully digitalized electronic invoices for railway passenger transport.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)