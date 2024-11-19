Interview: China's 150-bln parcel milestone signals economic resilience, says Croatian expert

Xinhua) 20:39, November 19, 2024

ZAGREB, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery volume surpassing 150 billion parcels this year highlights the nation's robust economic recovery and adaptability to global trends, said Croatian expert Mladen Plese in an interview with Xinhua.

"The record number of delivered packages is fascinating and proves that China's economy and market are vibrant and dynamic," Plese said, emphasizing the vitality of China's market and its remarkable ability to adapt to evolving consumer needs.

China's courier sector reached a historic milestone on Sunday, with the 2024 express delivery volume exceeding 150 billion parcels for the first time, according to the State Post Bureau.

Plese highlighted the convenience of China's delivery ecosystem, where consumers can order everything from small items like needles and thread to large goods such as refrigerators and agricultural machinery parts with just a tap on their mobile phones. Same-day deliveries are increasingly common, he noted.

"Express delivery in China is so convenient that it has become more pleasant to order from home than to visit large shopping centers," Plese said, adding that no other country matches China's efficiency in organizing production and delivery.

As the former editor-in-chief of Croatia's mainstream daily newspaper Jutarnji List, Plese views this milestone as evidence of China's post-pandemic recovery and its readiness to face economic challenges.

"China is recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but more importantly, this achievement proves the country's ability to keep pace with global trends and rapid changes," he said, applauding China's pivotal role in shaping global markets.

Responding to narratives suggesting China faces a "consumption crisis" or struggles to transition to a consumption-driven economy, Plese argued the delivery data refutes such claims.

"Some circles in the West continue to predict dire outcomes for China's economy. However, concrete data and realities prove otherwise. China is well-positioned to develop its domestic market while engaging in free trade globally. No one can stop China," he asserted.

Plese expressed optimism about China's economic future, noting that while double-digit growth rates from a decade ago are no longer necessary, stability and adaptability are key for sustained progress.

"China's economic stability and ability to adjust to a shifting global economic landscape are what truly matter," he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)