China's fixed-asset investment up 3.4 pct in January-October

Xinhua) 13:29, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's fixed-asset investment rose 3.4 percent year on year in the first 10 months of 2024, official data showed Friday.

The investment totaled 42.3222 trillion yuan (about 5.88 trillion U.S. dollars) during the period, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

Investment in infrastructure construction rose 4.3 percent from a year ago during the January-October period, and manufacturing investment increased 9.3 percent, with the growth rates both accelerating from those registered in the first nine months of the year, according to the NBS.

