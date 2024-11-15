China's industrial output up 5.3 pct in October

Xinhua) 11:18, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, expanded 5.3 percent year on year in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Friday.

On a monthly basis, the industrial output edged up 0.41 percent in October from the previous month. During the January-October period, it rose 5.8 percent year on year.

The industrial output measures the activity of enterprises each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).

