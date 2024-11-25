China to launch first Fuxing EMU train to connect southern and eastern Xinjiang

13:03, November 25, 2024 By Zhang Yiyi ( Global Times

The Fuxing power-concentrated (electric multiple unit) EMU passenger train will be launched between Korla City and Hami City in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on November 29, with tickets available online starting November 22. It will be the first Fuxing service connecting southern and eastern Xinjiang, according to China Media Group (CMG).

The Fuxing CR200J EMU covers a one-way distance of 729 kilometers, accommodating up to 720 passengers per train, and completing the one-way journey in approximately six hours.

Currently, two pairs of regular passenger trains run daily between Korla and Hami. The launch of the Fuxing EMU will cut travel time by up to 57 minutes from Korla to Hami and up to 1 hour and 26 minutes in the opposite direction, according to CMG.

"The Fuxing CR200 series, with a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour, introduces advanced technology to upgrade traditional intercity railways. The enhanced speed will significantly improve passenger flow and boost tourism connectivity between the two regions, " Sun Zhang, a railway expert at Shanghai Tongji University, told the Global Times on Sunday.

Sun noted that the railway between Korla and Hami passes through several renowned tourist attractions, allowing for better utilization of the region's tourism resources and promoting the economic development of Xinjiang.

In addition to passenger services, the Fuxing bullet train between the two regions can also transport goods. Korla, located on the 2,712-kilometer southern Xinjiang desert loop railway that began operation in 2022, can be connected to the China-Europe freight train networkvia the newly launched Fuxing EMU service, according to Sun.

"This link boosts goods transport from southern Xinjiang and strengthens trade with neighboring countries via the China-Europe freight corridor," Sun said.

