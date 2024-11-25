Xinjiang launches lab program focusing on sci-tech development of coal resources

November 25, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 27, 2024 shows the operation site of the No.1 open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Hongshaquan Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

URUMQI, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Experts from China's leading academic institution launched a laboratory program this week in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to address scientific and technological challenges in the local coal mining industry.

The lab, named after Xinjiang's landmark Tianshan Mountains, is led by the Chinese Academy of Engineering. It will leverage Xinjiang's abundant coal resources and geographical advantages to focus on such key areas as safe and intelligent coal mining, clean and efficient processing and utilization, water resource protection and ecological restoration in coal mining areas, the integration of coal with renewable energy, and the exploration and development of coalbed methane resources.

Xinjiang has 2.19 trillion tonnes of coal resources, accounting for approximately 40 percent of the country's total. However, compared to other coal-rich provinces, the remote region in northwest China has lagged behind in terms of exploration, efficient utilization and the coal-to-green transition.

Academician Peng Suping, who leads the expert team, said that the goal is to establish a world-class sci-tech platform that can provide prompt solutions to technical challenges in local industrial chains and promote large-scale, safe, intelligent, efficient and environmentally friendly coal resource development.

Peng is an expert in the fields of mine engineering geology and geophysical prospecting. He also leads the State Key Laboratory of Coal Resources and Safe Mining, which is administered by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

A worker operates a machine to load coal onto a train at the Zhundong open-pit coal mine of Xinjiang Zhundong Energy Co., Ltd of China Energy Group in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

The new lab is located in the regional capital of Urumqi and has received support from three local colleges and universities. Numerous large domestic enterprises have been eager to participate in its establishment.

In 2023, Xinjiang's raw coal output reached 457 million tonnes, an increase of 10.7 percent compared to the previous year. The increased output secured the top position among major coal-producing provinces. Its coal export volume surpassed 100 million tonnes for the first time last year.

