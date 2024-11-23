Senior CPC official stresses safeguarding social stability

Xinhua) 10:25, November 23, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing has urged efforts to further safeguard social stability and enhance people's sense of security.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting on social stability.

He urged judicial, procuratorial and public security organs to strengthen the prevention of risks at their source, crack down on major crimes in accordance with the law, and effectively safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the people.

Chen underscored efforts to effectively resolve disputes and conflicts and strive to address issues at the grassroots level.

He also called for enhancing comprehensive prevention and control measures to ensure social security, strengthening the management of key locations and major events, and intensifying patrols and monitoring to prevent major public safety incidents.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie)