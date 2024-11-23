China to continue working with Morocco to support each other's core interests: Xi

Xinhua) 09:06, November 23, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan in Casablanca, Morocco, Nov. 21, 2024. Xi met with Hassan during a technical stop in Casablanca after wrapping up his state visit to Brazil. Assigned by Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Hassan and Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch greeted Xi at the airport. A welcome ceremony was held there. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

CASABLANCA, Morocco, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China is ready to continue working with Morocco to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and push for greater development of China-Morocco strategic partnership.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan during a technical stop in Casablanca after wrapping up his state visit to Brazil.

Assigned by Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Hassan and Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch greeted Xi at the airport. A welcome ceremony was held there.

Xi asked Hassan to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to King Mohammed VI.

Xi pointed out that China and Morocco have witnessed sound development in their relations, with fruitful practical cooperation and increasingly vibrant exchanges in various fields. In 2016, Xi said, King Mohammed VI paid a state visit to China, during which they held productive talks, bringing China-Morocco relations to a new level.

China is ready to work with Morocco to implement the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, and work for more outcomes in practical cooperation across various fields within the framework of Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said.

China supports Morocco's efforts in safeguarding national security and stability, Xi added, calling on the two countries to expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, so as to enhance public support for their friendship.

For his part, Hassan conveyed the sincere greetings and warm welcome from King Mohammed VI to Xi, saying that bilateral ties have maintained a sound development momentum.

He thanked China for its valuable support to Morocco during the COVID-19 pandemic, which the Moroccan people will never forget.

The Moroccan royal family and government are firmly committed to further developing bilateral relations, and are willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China and strengthen cooperation in various fields, he said.

The Chinese language and culture are very popular among the Moroccan people, Hassan said, expressing his hope for promoting bilateral people-to-people exchanges.

Noting that the two countries hold similar positions on many issues, he said the Moroccan side stands ready to work with China to firmly support each other in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and stability.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Casablanca, Morocco, for a technical stop on Nov. 21, 2024, after wrapping up his state visit to Brazil. Assigned by Moroccan King Mohammed VI, Moroccan Crown Prince Moulay Hassan and Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch greeted Xi at the airport. A welcome ceremony was held there.

