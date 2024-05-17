China's top political advisor meets speaker of Moroccan House of Representatives

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami on Thursday in Beijing.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), noted that Morocco was one of the first African and Arab countries to establish diplomatic ties with the People's Republic of China.

China stands ready to work with Morocco to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Wang said, adding that the CPPCC is willing to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning with the Moroccan side to boost bilateral ties.

Alami said Morocco firmly sticks to the one-China policy, adding that it is willing to enhance the synergy of development strategies with China, expand cooperation in various fields such as the economy, culture and tourism, and continuously deepen bilateral strategic partnership.

Morocco thanked China for its help in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and the earthquake, and is willing to play a positive role in promoting Africa-China cooperation, Alami said, adding that the Moroccan House of Representatives looks forward to advancing friendly exchanges with the CPPCC and promoting bilateral friendship.

