China's top legislator holds talks with speaker of Moroccan House of Representatives

Xinhua) 08:36, May 17, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, holds talks with Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami in Beijing, capital of China, May 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, May 16 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, held talks with Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami on Thursday in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the China-Morocco strategic partnership has developed rapidly in recent years, bringing tangible benefits to the two countries and two peoples.

China is ready to work with Morocco to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen practical cooperation, promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning, enhance China-Arab states and China-Africa cooperation, and push for the greater development of bilateral relations, Zhao said.

He noted that China appreciates the firm support Morocco has given China on such issues as those related to Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and human rights. China appreciates Morocco's support for the Global Development Initiative (GDI) and its participation in the GDI, and welcomes Morocco to support and participate in the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

China stands ready to join hands with Morocco and other Arab countries to work toward a China-Arab states community with a shared future in the new era. China welcomes Morocco's active participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit to be held this autumn, and invites the country to participate at a higher level in the joint construction of a China-Africa community with a shared future, Zhao said.

He noted that China's NPC is willing to maintain the momentum of high-level visits with the Moroccan Parliament, work with Morocco to learn from each other's legislation and supervision experience, promote exchanges between political parties, localities and people, and strengthen coordination and cooperation on multilateral mechanisms to safeguard the interests of the two developing countries.

Alami said that the Chinese civilization has a long and splendid history, and that Morocco cherishes its solid strategic partnership with China and admires the tremendous development achievements of the Chinese people.

Morocco abides by the one-China principle and supports China firmly in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Moroccan House of Representatives is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with the NPC and contribute to promoting mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, Alami added.

