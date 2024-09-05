Chinese vice premier meets Moroccan PM

September 05, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Thursday met with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Ding, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two sides have constantly consolidated political mutual trust and achieved remarkable outcomes in practical cooperation.

China is ready to work with Morocco to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and the fruits of the summit, deepen cooperation in sectors including infrastructure, trade, investment, culture, education and tourism, open up new prospects for the bilateral strategic partnership, and jointly build the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era, he said.

Akhannouch said Morocco is willing to strengthen the alignment of strategies and practical cooperation with China, and keep advancing Africa-China and Morocco-China relations.

