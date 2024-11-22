Xi's letter inspires township in SE China's Fujian to realize rural revitalization

November 22, 2024

In a reply letter to the residents of Xiadang township in Shouning county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province in August 2019, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his hope that the villagers can maintain a persistent and hard-working spirit in consolidating their achievements made in poverty relief, actively building the township into a beautiful place and working hard to embark on a path of rural vitalization reflecting the characteristics of eastern Fujian Province.

Villagers work in the edible mushroom production base in Xiadang township, Shouning county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Wu Sumei)

Over the past five years, the officials and residents in the township have developed rural tourism and specialty industries including high-mountain tea, premium fruits, edible mushrooms, and the under-forest economy according to local conditions. Meanwhile, they have improved infrastructure, facilitating the transportation of local farm produce to other regions and helping local farmers increase their incomes.

Wang Guangchao, 76, is the owner of a teahouse in Xiadang village in the township. Wang said in the early 1990s, a paved road opened to traffic allowing tea to be sold outside the township. Since then, tea has gradually become a pillar industry in the township and a cash cow for local farmers.

Over the past years, the township has revolutionized its tea industry by introducing a "custom tea garden" model. Customers can lease a plot of a tea garden and receive 50 kilograms of organic tea per mu (about 0.067 hectares) annually. They can also check the production, processing, packaging and transportation of tea at any time.

Villagers harvest kiwi fruits in Xiadang township, Shouning county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Wu Sumei)

In 2020, the township established a cooperative and introduced the "custom tea garden" model to all the 10 villages under its jurisdiction, helping village collectives and over 600 households of tea farmers achieve consistent income growth.

Last year, the total output value of the township's agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry, and fishery industries reached about 141 million yuan (about $19.47 million), and the per capita disposable income of farmers doubled to 26,952 yuan from that in 2018, said Ye Zuoju, deputy Party chief of the township.

Brand building has been crucial for the township's efforts to promote its high-quality agricultural products. In 2014, Xiadang village registered a trademark which has helped premium agricultural products in Shouning county, from dried goods to fresh produce, reach more customers thanks to the joint efforts of several companies.

Foreign tourists experience pottery making at a workshop in Xiadang township, Shouning county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Wu Sumei)

To better develop the high-mountain tea industry, Shouning county rolled out a brand. The tea was selected as the official tea for the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization held in Astana, Kazakhstan this year, and was used as a national gift.

The county has adopted contract farming that integrates supply chain companies, leading enterprises, cooperatives and farmers.

Hu Wenchen, director of the bureau of agriculture and rural affairs of Shouning county, said contract farming has driven cumulative sales of agricultural products to nearly 500 million yuan in the last three years.

Infrastructure development has been equally transformative. In the 1980s, no paved roads existed in Xiadang township. In 2008, all villages in the township were connected by paved roads. Now a provincial highway and multiple village and township roads enable the residents in the township to arrive in the county seat in about 40 minutes.

Photo shows a stunning view of Xiadang new village, Xiadang township, Shouning county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Gong Jian)

The improved infrastructure has boosted the rapid development of tourism in the township, which now boasts 99 homestays and agritainment facilities, providing employment for over 300 locals. In addition, specialty industries are flourishing. Last year, the output value of the entire tea industrial chain reached 150 million yuan, and that of the under-forest economy exceeded 30 million yuan. The added output value of the edible mushroom industry is expected to surpass 20 million yuan this year.

"We will continue to forge ahead with a persistent spirit, make sustained and arduous efforts, and diversify channels to increase farmers' incomes, so as to enable local residents to embrace a better life," said Wu Guanqian, Party chief of Xiadang township.

