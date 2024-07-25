'Common prosperity workshops' benefit farmers in China's Ningbo

① : Tourists walk in a "common prosperity workshop" in Tianyangchen village, Jiulonghu township, Zhenhai district, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

② : A tourist experiences making traditional pastry in a "common prosperity workshop" for agritainment restaurants in Jiulonghu village, Jiulonghu township, Zhenhai district, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

③ : People sent by a "common prosperity workshop" based on Feihong Ecological Agricultural Development Co., Ltd. check on the growth of grapes of a farmer in Jiulonghu township, Zhenhai district, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

④ : Photo shows iris flowers in Xiepu township, Zhenhai district, Ningbo city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

As the summer vacation arrives, operators of agritourism, farms, orchards, and village cafes across Zhenhai district, Ningbo city, east China’s Zhejiang Province, are unusually busy. Besides preparing for the summer tourist influx, they are also engaged in concentrated "skill enhancement," attending courses offered by "common prosperity workshops."

The workshops serve as a key strategy for Ningbo to promote shared prosperity. By delivering projects to villages, employment opportunities to households, and technical skills to individuals, the workshops construct a “bridge to prosperity”, with wealth being shared from distant cities to the doorsteps of villages.

Work available right on your “doorstep”

A local farmer, surnamed Lou, recently took care of her grapes at her greenhouse on a farm in Changhong village, Jiulonghu township, Zhenhai district. Lou, who is 60 years old, still lives a very active lifestyle.

In around one week, her grapes will hit the market. Lou doesn't need to worry, as she has joined a "common prosperity workshop" based on Feihong Ecological Agricultural Development Co., Ltd., which guarantees the sale of her grapes.

Ye Zhengli, assistant to the company's chairman, said the company has a farm with a core planting area of nearly 1,000 mu (66.67 hectares), including over 400 mu rented to surrounding farmers. The "common prosperity workshop" purchases agricultural products from nearby villagers through their “large household supporting small household” initiative. The initiative helps small farmers through unified testing, acquisition, transport, and distribution to facilitate sales of their agricultural products.

Establishing the "common prosperity workshop" brings farmers together, ensuring market access and better prices for their products.

Ye said the company's farm collaborates with research institutes to introduce high-quality varieties, invites agricultural technicians for on-site guidance, and continuously improves greenhouse infrastructure, resulting in high-quality, pollution-free fruits and vegetables that sell very well.

The company has cooperated with over 30 supermarkets, and has various sales channels, including wholesale markets and community-based group buying platforms. It is responsible for sorting, inspection, and packaging of the products purchased from farmers like Lou.

Currently, the "common prosperity workshop" has offered jobs to around 1,000 surrounding farmers, including employees at the farm and farmers who rent the farm’s greenhouses. The workshop sells 20 million kilograms of vegetables a year. In addition, it has set up a special area to sell agricultural and sideline products in Jiulonghu township and other regions, expanding market access and helping farmers boost their incomes through both online and offline sales channels.

"The 'common prosperity workshop' helps me reduce costs and increase my income. I earned 60,000 yuan ($8,265.03) last year," Lou said with a big smile.

Together in business

In Hengxi village, which is administered by Jiulonghu village of Jiulonghu township, Chen Yuebo and her husband run a thriving agritainment. Being adjacent to a scenic spot, Hengxi village is home to over 30 agritainment restaurants.

Chen, together with some operators of agritainment restaurants who are fellow Communist Party of China members, established a "common prosperity workshop" to provide mutual assistance for operators of agritainment restaurants in the village.

"For example, I receive many orders of a traditional pastry favored by Ningbo natives during holidays. When I can't handle all the orders myself, I distribute some orders to other women in our village," Chen said. Similarly, when too many visitors place orders at Chen's agritainment restaurant, she will introduce them to other restaurants in the village.

Chen said the "common prosperity workshop" allocates resources for received orders during the peak season. It organizes free training sessions and inspection trips and invites business owners to develop better products and improve the business environment and product quality in the off season.

In addition, Chen has become a livestreamer who advertises local agricultural products. Thanks to the workshop, agritainment restaurants in Hengxi village have seen brisk business. Some leading agritainment restaurants have also helped local residents sell agricultural products.

Guidance for “new farmers”

The comprehensive service center of the "common prosperity workshop" of Xiepu township in Zhenhai district has attracted 16 "new farmers," mostly well-educated young people with new ideas and skills, since it was put into use in September 2023. The center can meet various needs of "new farmers" in their entrepreneurial ventures.

"We're pleased to see more 'new farmers' using innovative approaches to explore new paths for promoting rural revitalization across the board and achieving common prosperity," said Yan Hongbo, an official with Xiepu township.

The center provides an excellent environment for startups and actively introduces resources from various levels to help "new farmers" realize their potential.

"This year, we have further integrated agricultural and tourism resources and established markets themed on flowers, fruits, and coffee according to local conditions in collaboration with operators joining the 'common prosperity workshop' to promote agricultural and tourism resources and drive rural development," said Zhang Yu, head of the center.

"'New farmers,' most of whom are young people, are becoming a crucial force in advancing rural revitalization across the board. We hope to take the comprehensive service center as an opportunity to further improve 'common prosperity workshops' and related services, in a bid to encourage entrepreneurship in rural areas," said Xie Jie, deputy head of the organization department of the Communist Party of China Zhenhai district committee.

