Forum calls for responsible development and application of AI

Xinhua) 08:11, November 22, 2024

HANGZHOU, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is driving a new technological and industrial revolution. However, there is concern about its application.

At a forum highlighting responsible AI development and applications held in Zhejiang Province of east China, experts and industry insiders from both home and abroad have called for a people-centered approach to harnessing AI technology for the benefit of humankind.

Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching shared a chatbot story, in which an AI technology firm in the United States was accused by a woman of causing her 14-year-old son's death. The teenager committed suicide in February after becoming obsessed with a chatbot on a platform developed by the company, the mother was quoted as saying.

The case was deemed to be an illustration of the potential threat posed by AI technology, warranting the need for effective AI governance.

"Digital transformation is not only about technology popularization but also the necessity to take a more careful look at the human society and ethical values," said Teo on the occasion of the 2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit that closes on Friday.

Many speakers at the summit reached a consensus on promoting the development of AI to improve human well-being, while also stressing this effort should prioritize social security, respect human rights, share global values, and take a people-centered, ethical approach.

They suggested AI governance featuring joint efforts by the government, companies and society as a whole, while promoting technological innovation and international cooperation.

Zhou Hongyi, founder of 360 Group, believes a people-centered principle is essential for science and technology. "AI should have a positive influence on humans. It ought to serve as an assistant instead of a replacement," he said.

China has taken action to seek the coordination of AI development with governance. In July 2023, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued interim guidelines on managing generative AI services, the first of their kind in the world. In September 2024, a regulation on identifying AI-generated or composed content was drafted and released for public opinion.

Zhang Weimin, an engineer with the CAC, called for greater awareness of social responsibility and the prevention of improper usage.

Under the theme of "Embracing a People-centered and AI-for-good Digital Future -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," participants at the summit also voiced support for the underdeveloped world to bridge the digital and AI divide.

Nii Narku Quaynor, chairman of Ghana Dot Com, also known as the "father of the internet in Africa," shared his thought on the diversity and inclusiveness in the booming AI era.

"The task facing Africa is how we are introducing AI and ensuring participation on the development side, as well as usage," noted Quaynor. He pointed out three areas that require attention: technical capacities and educational preparedness; the cost of equipment and infrastructure; and electrical power.

"Cooperation is the answer," Quaynor said in an interview with Xinhua. He said he looks forward to deeper cooperation between Africa and China in cyberspace and expects that Africa can also contribute to this field.

In China, AI is becoming an important engine for developing new quality productive forces. China is now home to more than 4,500 AI companies. Its core AI industry reached a size of more than 578 billion yuan (about 81.3 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, up 13.9 percent year on year, according to official data.

