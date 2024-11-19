20 projects win WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in Wuzhen

Xinhua) 21:27, November 19, 2024

Angel, a machine learning platform developed by Tencent, is introduced at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024. A total of 20 projects on Tuesday received the WIC Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology in Wuzhen.

The projects -- all deemed to have international significance -- cover cutting-edge areas such as brain-inspired computing, embodied intelligence and the 6G network, and were divided into three groups namely basic research, key technology, and research and development. (Xinhua/Li He)

A project named "innovations and applications of cognitive decision-making intelligence" is introduced at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.



This photo taken on Nov. 19, 2024 shows a scene at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province.



The "innovation, industry development, and international application of new type SRv6-based next-generation key Internet technology" is introduced at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.



The brain-inspired complementary vision chip with primitive-based representations is introduced at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.



The "LAMOST astronomical spectral data processing and release system" is introduced at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.



The Big Model Ernie is introduced at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.



An artificial intelligence infrastructure for cloud computing is introduced at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.



The "technology innovation and application of ultra-large-scale computility integration and computility network brain" is introduced at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.



The award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology is held on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.



The Microsoft Copilot is introduced at the award ceremony of World Internet Conference (WIC) Awards for Pioneering Science and Technology on the sidelines of the WIC Wuzhen Summit in Wuzhen, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 19, 2024.



