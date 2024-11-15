China unveils AI model to facilitate judicial work

Xinhua) 20:39, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Court on Friday held a press conference to unveil a national large AI model, which will serve as infrastructure for the better use of AI technologies in the law profession, such as enhancing the efficiency of judicial paperwork.

The FaXin foundation model system is expected to promote the deep integration of modern technology and judicial work, and facilitate the proper application of AI in the profession by ensuring that relevant technology and data content are safe and under control, said Yu Maoyu, the editor-in-chief of the People's Court Press, which is the developer of the model.

An AI foundational model is a generative AI model trained using deep-learning technology and a large database, and the FaXin model is one specially designed for the use in the law profession, pre-trained on massive authoritative and high-quality law-related big-data information, according to Yu.

Yu said the database of the model boasts 320 million legal documents, court judgments, cases, articles and other materials with a total of 3.67 trillion Chinese characters on multiple legal-profession big-data platforms. The materials have all been carefully and professionally annotated.

With the training, the model has the basic abilities of understanding legal language, logical reasoning, integrated search, and content generation, Yu said, adding that when used in judicial work, it will greatly help relevant personnel in handling legal documents, enhancing the quality and efficiency of their paperwork, ensuring the correct and unified application of laws, and assisting in improving the fairness and correctness of judgments.

It will also help strengthen supervision to prevent mistakes in law-enforcement and judicial work.

Yu said the use of the model has significantly improved the efficiency and quality of the judicial work in a court in Shenzhen, and a smart search system based on the model will be open for pilot use soon, aiming to serve as an AI assistant for more law professionals.

Zhang Chengbing, a senior editor of the Press, said members of the public can also use the model to get professional advice based on specific circumstances in different cases, making legal consultation services more convenient and accessible.

