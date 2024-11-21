China pledges efforts on SMEs' AI development

Xinhua) 20:35, November 21, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China will make more efforts to advance the artificial intelligence (AI) development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology on Thursday.

SMEs are an important force for the development of the AI industry, with innovation capability and huge potential, Jin Zhuanglong, minister of industry and information technology, said at a roundtable meeting on SME development.

Jin called for the enterprises to step up investment in research and development, focus on computing power, models and data, consolidate the base of key technologies, and improve the coordinated development ecology of hardware and software.

Smart products should be vigorously developed, Jin said, calling for accelerating the development of smart equipment, promoting the replacement of consumer terminals such as home appliances and mobile phones, and creating intelligent software applications.

The minister also urged enhancing international cooperation, introducing advanced technologies and top talents, and actively participating in the international governance of AI.

Jin said that the ministry will provide high-level services for AI enterprises in terms of innovation platforms, financial support, application scenarios, standard formulation, as well as talent introduction and training.

