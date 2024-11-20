U.S. shuts embassy in Ukraine due to potential attack

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. embassy in Kiev said it would be closed in a warning on Wednesday after receiving "specific information of a potential significant air attack," telling employees to shelter in place.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy will be closed," it said, adding that the "U.S. Embassy recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

The embassy's closure occurred just a day after Ukraine, with newly authorized permission from U.S. President Joe Biden, used U.S.-supplied long-range ATACMS missiles to hit targets within Russia for the first time.

