U.S. approval of Kiev's use of long-range missiles inside Russia aims to fuel war: Turkish president

Xinhua) 21:23, November 20, 2024

ANKARA, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. decision to allow Kiev to deploy its long-range missiles for strikes inside Russia is "a move aimed at fueling the war," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

"It appears to be a move aimed at fueling the war, ensuring it does not end, and even encouraging its spread," Erdogan told reporters on his flight back to Türkiye from Brazil, where he attended the Group of 20 summit, according to a report by semi-official Anadolu Agency.

"We do not consider it a right decision, nor do we approve of it," he added.

Calling the U.S. decision a provocative action that could push the world closer to a large-scale conflict, Erdogan said "even the smallest mistake in such circumstances is akin to throwing fire into a barrel of gunpowder. Therefore, I advise everyone to act carefully."

"This mindset of 'after me, the deluge' will lead us nowhere," he added.

In a major shift of his administration's policy on the Ukraine crisis, U.S. President Joe Biden had authorized Kiev to use U.S.-supplied long-range missiles, or the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS), to strike targets inside Russia, U.S. media reported on Sunday.

The White House or the Pentagon has not yet confirmed the decision.

Late on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly fired six U.S. ATACMS ballistic missiles at Russia's Bryansk region.

