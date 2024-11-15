U.S. the greatest threat to space security, Chinese defense spokesperson says

Xinhua) 17:37, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Facts have proven that the United States is the greatest threat to space security and the biggest instigator of the space arms race, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Friday.

Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry on U.S. plans to deploy anti-satellite weapons targeting Russia and China in 2025.

The United States has been using the so-called "China threat in space" as a pretext to deploy weapons that target satellites, Zhang said. "It is purely the distortion of facts and is like a thief crying 'catch the thief.'"

The spokesperson said that the United States considers space a "war-fighting domain" and is enhancing its space forces, establishing military alliances, and militarizing space.

These acts pose grave threats to the shared security and development interests in the space of all countries, Zhang said.

The Chinese side advocates the peaceful use of space, opposes the weaponization of and arms race in space, and promotes the building of a community with a shared future for mankind in the field of space, he noted.

"We urge the U.S. side to stop spreading irresponsible remarks, stop expanding its arsenal and making war preparations in space, and contribute its due share to maintaining lasting peace and security of space," Zhang said.

