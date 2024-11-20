Nicaraguan president attends 17th China-LAC Business Summit in Managua

Xinhua) 21:37, November 20, 2024

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (R) attends the 17th China-LAC Business Summit in Managua, Nicaragua, Nov. 18, 2024. The 17th China-LAC Business Summit was held here from Monday to Tuesday, with over 500 participants from China and Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) countries attended. (Nicaragua Government/Handout via Xinhua)

