2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit opens in east China

Xinhua) 13:32, November 20, 2024

HANGZHOU, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit kicked off on Wednesday morning in the ancient water town of Wuzhen in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The 2024 edition, themed "Embracing a People-centered and AI-for-good Digital Future -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," includes 24 sub-forums on topics such as Global Development Initiative, digital economy and artificial intelligence (AI) technology governance, along with a series of activities.

"AI is transforming lives at an unimaginable pace," said Li Junhua, UN under-secretary-general for economic and social affairs, via video link at the opening ceremony. "We can only harness the incredible potential of AI if we do so through a people-centered approach and foster dialogue to understand global needs and perspectives."

During the opening ceremony, a distinguished contribution award was presented to recognize individuals and enterprises who have made outstanding contributions to the global internet landscape.

Under the WIC framework, the summit will also see the establishment of a special committee on AI, the launch of a think tank cooperation program, and the creation of an international digital training institute.

This year's WIC Wuzhen Summit is scheduled to close on Friday.

