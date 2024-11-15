China issues guidelines to promote juveniles mode on mobile internet

Xinhua) 21:55, November 15, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has released a set of guidelines concerning the construction of improved juveniles mode across the country's mobile internet, with the aim of boosting cyber protection for minors and preventing cyber addiction among them.

These guidelines outline efforts to encourage and support smart mobile terminals, mobile applications and their distribution platforms to jointly participate in the construction of juveniles mode, and to enhance the protection of minors in cyberspace through improved management of online content and safety, as well as the amount of time spent online by minors.

In terms of time management, the improved juveniles mode allows users to set a cap on the daily amount of time juveniles can spend online, according to the guidelines.

Concerning content provision, an age-based recommendation standard has been introduced to prioritize the provision of corresponding content appropriate for five age groups among juveniles, the guidelines state.

Regarding safety, the guidelines specify efforts to provide more customized internet services offering improved convenience and safety, while reducing addictive services and features on mobile internet.

