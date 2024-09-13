2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicks off in Shenyang
People walk past the logo of the 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2024. The 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
This photo taken on Sept. 12, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of the 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. The 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
An exhibitor introduces an intelligent kitchen to a visitor at an innovation achievements exhibition of the 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2024. The 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
A BMW i5 electric car produced by BMW Brilliance Automotive (BBA) is displayed at an innovation achievements exhibition of the 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2024. The 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
Visitors watch as a robot writes calligraphy at an innovation achievements exhibition of the 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2024. The 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
People visit the booth of Siemens at an innovation achievements exhibition of the 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2024. The 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
An exhibitor introduces an unmanned cleaning robot for photovoltaic panels to visitors at an innovation achievements exhibition of the 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 12, 2024. The 2024 Global Industrial Internet Conference kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Zhang Lei)
