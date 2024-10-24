2024 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit to open in November

Xinhua) 18:53, October 24, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 World Internet Conference (WIC) Wuzhen Summit is scheduled to take place from Nov. 19 to 22 in the water-town of Wuzhen, located in east China's Zhejiang Province, and will feature four key highlights, according to a press conference held on Thursday.

During this year's summit, a distinguished contribution award will be established to recognize individuals and companies who have made outstanding contributions to the field of the global internet.

Under the WIC framework, the summit will also see the establishment of a special committee on artificial intelligence (AI), the launch of a think tank cooperation program, and the creation of an international digital training institute.

Themed "Embracing a People-centered and AI-for-good Digital Future -- Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace," the 2024 edition will feature 24 sub-forums on topics such as Global Development Initiative, digital economy, and data governance, as well as a series of activities.

Since 2014, the Wuzhen Summit has been successfully held for ten consecutive years. Currently, the WIC includes about 170 institutions, organizations, companies, and individuals from over 30 countries and regions across six continents as its members.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Zhong Wenxing)