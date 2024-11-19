Home>>
China's economy to sustain recovery in November-December: economic planner
(Xinhua) 11:44, November 19, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's economy is expected to maintain its recovery momentum in November and December, as the country's policy toolkit continues to take effect, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
