China's economy to sustain recovery in November-December: economic planner

Xinhua) 11:44, November 19, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's economy is expected to maintain its recovery momentum in November and December, as the country's policy toolkit continues to take effect, the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)