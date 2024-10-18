Hong Kong ranks as world’s freest economy

Global Times) 08:40, October 18, 2024

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has been ranked as the world's freest among 165 economies, according to the Fraser Institute's latest Economic Freedom of the World report.

Commenting on this report, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday at a press conference that since its return to China, the HKSAR has retained its status as an international financial, shipping, and trade center.

The region remained free and open, and maintained a world-class business environment.

The city has consistently been ranked as one of the freest economies and most competitive regions globally by various international institutions, Mao said.

This fully shows that the international community highly recognizes Hong Kong's unique status and advantages and the promising prospects of "One Country, Two Systems," Mao said.

Hong Kong's future will be even better and the business community across the world is welcome to share the opportunities this city offers and strive for prosperity together, Mao added.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Wednesday delivered his annual policy address, where he outlined measures to further elevate the city's status as a global financial and commercial hub.

In response to the measures and visions in the policy address, the Hong Kong Productivity Council told the Global Times that it will actively support small and medium-sized enterprises through a series of offers and support measures, along with the application of innovative technologies to transform, realize and commercialize research and development outcomes, in order to accelerate Hong Kong's transformation into an international information and technology center.

