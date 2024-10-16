Hong Kong to define legal standards for subdivided residential units for rent

Xinhua) 14:55, October 16, 2024

HONG KONG, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government has decided to put in place, through legislation, a system on the renting of subdivided units in residential buildings to ensure adequate living conditions, HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee said Wednesday.

Substandard subdivided units must be converted into "Basic Housing Units" that meet required standards, Lee said while delivering his third policy address.

The HKSAR government proposes that the standards of "Basic Housing Units" should include the provision of windows, an individual toilet, a floor area of no less than eight square meters.

Upon conversion, these units must be confirmed by professionals their compliance with required standards and apply for recognition. Otherwise, there would be criminal liability on the part of owners of substandard subdivided units, while tenants concerned will not be held liable, Lee said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)