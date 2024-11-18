Highlights of Airshow China in Zhuhai

Aircraft of the Bayi Aerobatic Team of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force conduct adaptive training in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 8, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Photo by Xu Yang/Xinhua)

A helicopter of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) takes part in a performance during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Photo by Xu Yang/Xinhua)

Aircraft of China's Red Falcon Aerobatic Team conduct adaptive training in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 8, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Photo by Xu Yang/Xinhua)

A Russia's Su-57 fighter jet takes part in a performance during Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 12, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Photo by Xu Yang/Xinhua)

Fighter jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic team conduct adaptive training in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Photo by Xu Yang/Xinhua)

A Russia's Su-57 fighter jet conducts adaptive training in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Photo by Xu Yang/Xinhua)

China's J-16 multirole fighter jet conducts adaptive training in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 8, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Photo by Xu Yang/Xinhua)

China's J-15 carrier-based fighter jets conduct adaptive training in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 9, 2024. The 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, was held in Zhuhai from Nov. 12 to 17. (Photo by Xu Yang/Xinhua)

