In pics: low-altitude economy area at Airshow China

Xinhua) 22:01, November 14, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the EH216-S Pilotless electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft of EHang at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the AR-E300 aircraft of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the ZG-ONE electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows exhibits related to low-altitude economy at Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

Visitors learn about a drone product at Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 13, 2024. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows a drone product at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the Lanying R6000 aircraft of United Aircraft at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the FWT-2000 aircraft at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the AE200 aircraft of Aerofugia at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows HH-100 aerial commercial unmanned transportation system of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the "Land Aircraft Carrier," a flying car developed by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG, at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken on Nov. 13, 2024 shows the FWH-3000 unmanned helicopter at the low-altitude economy area of Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

The "Land Aircraft Carrier," a flying car developed by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG, is pictured during a flight at Airshow China in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 10, 2024. A low-altitude economy area is set at the 15th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, also known as Airshow China, showcasing related products and application scenarios. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

