Xi tells Biden U.S. shouldn't overstretch national security concept
(Xinhua) 09:53, November 17, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The United States should not overstretch the concept of national security to constrain or contain other countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.
While all countries need to safeguard their national security, they should not overstretch the concept, still less use it as a pretext for malicious moves to constrain and contain other countries, Xi said during talks with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
The Chinese people's right to development is not to be deprived of or ignored, he added.
