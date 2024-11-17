Xi says U.S. must not cross four red lines

Xinhua) 09:49, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that the Taiwan question, democracy and human rights, China's path and system, and China's development right are four red lines for China, which must not be challenged or crossed.

In his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru, Xi also said that the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques are the political foundation of China-U.S. relations.

These are the most important guardrails and safety nets for China-U.S. relations, he said, adding that it is important not to challenge red lines and paramount principles.

Xi said that contradictions and differences between two major countries like China and the United States are unavoidable, but one side should not undermine the core interests of the other, let alone seek conflict or confrontation.

