Xi tells Biden China, U.S. should bear in mind interests of whole world

Xinhua) 09:45, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday that as two major countries, China and the United States should bear in mind the interests of the whole world, and inject more certainty and positive energy into the turbulent world.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

