Xi says China-U.S. relationship would make considerable progress when two countries treat each other as partner, friend

Xinhua) 09:43, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- When China and the United States treat each other as partner and friend, seek common ground while shelving differences and help each other succeed, their relationship would make considerable progress, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday.

If China and the United States take each other as rival or adversary, pursue vicious competition and seek to hurt each other, they would roil the relationship or even set it back, Xi added.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

