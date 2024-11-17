Xi, Biden affirm need to enhance international AI cooperation

Xinhua) 09:40, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday affirmed the need to enhance international cooperation on artificial intelligence (AI) and promote AI for good for all.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, Xi and Biden also stressed the need to maintain human control, instead of AI, over the decision to use nuclear weapons.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)