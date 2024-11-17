Xi says China not allow conflict and turmoil to happen on Korean Peninsula

Xinhua) 09:34, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China does not allow conflict and turmoil to happen on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday.

China will not sit idly by when its strategic security and core interests are under threat, Xi said.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)