Xi says China not allow conflict and turmoil to happen on Korean Peninsula
(Xinhua) 09:34, November 17, 2024
LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China does not allow conflict and turmoil to happen on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese President Xi Jinping told U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday.
China will not sit idly by when its strategic security and core interests are under threat, Xi said.
Xi made the remarks during his meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.
