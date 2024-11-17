Xi warns U.S. against meddling in South China Sea

Xinhua) 09:27, November 17, 2024

LIMA, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Saturday the United States should not get involved in bilateral disputes over the relevant islands and reefs of Nansha Qundao, nor should it aid or abet the impulsion to make provocations.

China firmly upholds its territory, sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, Xi said, adding dialogue and consultation between states concerned is always the best way to manage differences in the South China Sea.

Xi made the remarks during his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, Peru.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)