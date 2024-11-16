Chinese-made innovative drugs hit 100-billion-yuan market scale: report
SHANGHAI, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have approved 113 domestically developed innovative drugs for market entry since 2021, with the scale of the market now at 100 billion yuan (about 13.89 billion U.S. dollars), a conference in Shanghai revealed on Saturday.
According to a report released during the ongoing China Pharmaceutical Industry Development Conference, 165 innovative devices have been approved in the medical device sector during China's 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period. Many of these devices incorporate cutting-edge technologies, including deep learning, magnetic levitation and magnetic resonance monitoring.
The report also notes significant progress in China's industrialization of biological drugs, in its advancement of intelligent manufacturing, and in the green development of the active pharmaceutical ingredient industry.
The conference kicked off on Saturday and lasts until Nov. 18.
Photos
Related Stories
- Comicomment: U.S. turns itself into a global 'drug den'
- New types of drugs spread faster in China, with prominent characteristic of younger demographic in abuse of such substances
- On the frontlines: a snapshot of China's anti-drug battle
- China Coast Guard seizes 8.7 tonnes of narcotics in 5-year crackdown
- 3 suspected drug traffickers repatriated to China from Myanmar
- From shadow to light: China's anti-drug efforts illuminate lives of HIV carriers
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.