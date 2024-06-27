China Coast Guard seizes 8.7 tonnes of narcotics in 5-year crackdown

Xinhua) 11:18, June 27, 2024

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The China Coast Guard announced on Wednesday that it has seized 8.729 tonnes of narcotics in maritime operations over the past five years.

The narcotics seized since June 2019 include 3.066 tonnes of methamphetamine (also known as crystal meth), 2.136 tonnes of ketamine, 2.322 tonnes of cocaine, 0.778 tonnes of marijuana, and 0.427 tonnes of heroin.

Additionally, 2.182 tonnes of materials used for drug production were intercepted, and 16 major cross-border drug trafficking rings were dismantled.

As a main force in maritime anti-drug efforts, the China Coast Guard has been implementing special operations to curb the smuggling routes of drugs and precursor chemicals, delivering heavy blows to drug-related criminal activities.

