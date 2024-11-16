Young aquaculture researcher advances freshwater pearl innovation in Shanghai

Wang He (C) and Professor Bai Zhiyi (L) observe an experiment in a laboratory of Shanghai Ocean University in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Wang He, a 28-year-old doctoral student majoring in aquaculture at Shanghai Ocean University, is conducting research on genetic breeding of freshwater pearls under the guidance of Professor Bai Zhiyi.

In addition to laboratory work, Wang He and her team often visit a breeding base of freshwater pearls in Wuyi County of east China's Zhejiang Province to carry out freshwater pearl cultivation and develop high-quality pearl products that are popular in the market. Two new freshwater pearl varieties bred by the team have achieved major scientific breakthroughs.

"I hope to cultivate more colorful freshwater pearls and also hope that the pearls bred by our team can go international," said Wang He, looking forward to her future research work.

