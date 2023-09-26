Intelligent semi-submersible aquaculture platform self-sufficient in green energy
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a transport ship sailing near the "Haiwei-2," an intelligent semi-submersible aquaculture platform in Liusha Bay of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
"Haiwei-2" is a giant marine ranch carrying nearly 1 million golden pomfret fry of around 100 tonnes.
Measuring 86 meters long, 32 meters wide, and 16.5 meters high, the giant platform boasts a capacity of 30,000 cubic meters of water for aquaculture and can harvest over 500 tonnes of fish within one cycle.
Equipped with solar electricity system, the platform is self-sufficient in green energy, which enables unmanned operation and real-time remote monitoring.
"Haiwei-2" reflects Guangdong Province's years of dedicated efforts in developing deep-sea aquaculture.
A marine ranch is pictured at sunset in Liusha Bay of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A staff member checks a refrigeration equipment on "Haiwei-2," an intelligent semi-submersible aquaculture platform in Liusha Bay of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
A staff member feeds golden pomfret fry on "Haiwei-2," an intelligent semi-submersible aquaculture platform in Liusha Bay of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 20, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows the "Haiwei-2," an intelligent semi-submersible aquaculture platform in Liusha Bay of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows the "Haiwei-2," an intelligent semi-submersible aquaculture platform in Liusha Bay of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
This photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows the "Haiwei-2," an intelligent semi-submersible aquaculture platform in Liusha Bay of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
This aerial photo taken on Sept. 20, 2023 shows a staff member checking equipment on "Haiwei-2," an intelligent semi-submersible aquaculture platform in Liusha Bay of Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)
