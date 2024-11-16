China's cargo craft Tianzhou-8 docks with space station Tiangong

This simulated image captured at the Beijing Aerospace Control Center on Nov. 16, 2024 shows China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-8 docking with the orbiting Tiangong space station. The cargo craft Tianzhou-8 has successfully docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Saturday, the China Manned Space Agency announced. At 2:32 a.m. (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-8 docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of Tiangong space station, after completing its status setting, according to the agency. The Shenzhou-19 taikonauts onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as per schedule. (Photo by Han Qiyang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- The cargo craft Tianzhou-8 has successfully docked with the orbiting Tiangong space station on Saturday, the China Manned Space Agency announced.

At 2:32 a.m. (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-8 docked at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the core module of Tiangong space station, after completing its status setting, according to the agency.

The Shenzhou-19 taikonauts onboard the space station will enter the cargo craft and transfer the payloads as per schedule.

